HA! Hillary, Who Repeatedly Dodged FBI Probes, Thinks Kavanaugh Should Be Investigated

Hillary Clinton, who escaped serious scrutiny by the FBI — even though she destroyed 30,000 government emails she held in a secret email server and was caught red-handed using unsecured devices to send and receive classified documents — is now calling for the bureau to probe Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Clinton, who was thumped by Donald Trump in the 2016 election, just can’t seem to go away, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Friday (mainly to hawk her self-obsessed and navel-gazing book “What Happened”).

Clinton then said she thinks the FBI should be called in to investigate the 36-year-old charge.

"I'm hoping that at some point there will be an agreement to have an investigation. It would be very easy for the FBI to go back and finish the background investigation, to investigate these charges. And, you know maybe find out there's nothing to them, maybe find out there is something to them. But, at least have that investigation completed. I think that's a fair request for due process to be asked for," Clinton said, drawing applause.

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s "free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she's already getting for even coming forward with this."