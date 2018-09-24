Politics
‘Congress Has Turned a Blind Eye’: Sheriffs’ Association Crowdfunding for Trump’s Border Wall
With the effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border seemingly stalled in Washington, D.C., the National Sheriffs’ Association has launched a crowdfunding effort to help pay for President Trump’s long-promised border wall.
The group announced the fundraising effort last week during a White House meeting attended by Trump and 43 sheriffs from 35 states, the Charlotte Observer reported.
As of Sunday morning, more than $23,000 of the $1.5 billion goal has been raised.
Bristol County, Massachusetts, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who attended the White House meeting, said that sheriffs have been calling on Congress to do their job and act on border security for 20 years, and for 20 years, Congress has done nothing.
“This president’s a problem-solver trying to do the people’s work, and Congress, as usual, is more interested in doing their own political work,” Hodgson said on “Fox & Friends” Sunday. – READ MORE
Border Patrol agents in Arizona discovered nearly 200 illegal immigrants in a remote desert area Sunday – the third major discovery over the last month.
Ajo Station agents patrolling several miles west of Lukeville Port found 102 illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and 91 illegal immigrants from the same area hours later, authorities said Wednesday. Most were traveling with families, while at least 11 children were unaccompanied.
The 193 illegal immigrants were medically evaluated and transported to Ajo Station to be processed for immigration violations. – READ MORE
