‘Congress Has Turned a Blind Eye’: Sheriffs’ Association Crowdfunding for Trump’s Border Wall

With the effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border seemingly stalled in Washington, D.C., the National Sheriffs’ Association has launched a crowdfunding effort to help pay for President Trump’s long-promised border wall.

The group announced the fundraising effort last week during a White House meeting attended by Trump and 43 sheriffs from 35 states, the Charlotte Observer reported.

As of Sunday morning, more than $23,000 of the $1.5 billion goal has been raised.

Bristol County, Massachusetts, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who attended the White House meeting, said that sheriffs have been calling on Congress to do their job and act on border security for 20 years, and for 20 years, Congress has done nothing.