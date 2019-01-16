Meghan McCain Wrecks CNN’s Stelter After He Insinuates CNN Does In-Depth Coverage

On Wednesday, Meghan McCain, co-host on ABC’s “The View,” ripped CNN’s Brian Stelter after he commented on Twitter that a heated debate on “The View” revolving around calling GOP voters racist would take more than an hour to resolve. Stelter tweeted:

"The View" would need way more than an hour to finish this conversation… https://t.co/1Bh1W5gOLi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2019

McCain fired back that CNN wouldn’t deal with racist issues when they were right in front of their face, tweeting, “Or sometimes we only need one segment on a subject to expose real anti-semitism when your network spent an entire year on a documentary on the subject and never touched it.” On Monday on “The View,” McCain had directly confronted Women’s March president Tamika Mallory about anti-Semitism within the organization.

Or sometimes we only need one segment on a subject to expose real anti-semitism when your network spent an entire year on a documentary on the subject and never touched it…. https://t.co/2R7ssXFX5l — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 15, 2019