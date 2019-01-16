Virginia’s proposed gun ban could apply to ‘most firearms’ currently sold legally, group says

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed ban on “assault firearms” could potentially be applied to a majority of guns that are currently legal, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation said Northam’s proposal was so broad that it could lead to the confiscation of millions of guns from previously-legal owners.

“The legislative proposals being discussed would put most firearms beyond the reach of law-abiding Virginians who choose the firearms of their choice to protect themselves, hunt, and practice recreational target shooting,” said NSSF general counsel Lawrence G. Keane. “That could potentially impact the availability of tens of millions of firearms.”

The legislative proposal in question would “ban the sale, purchase, possession, and transport of assault firearms in the Commonwealth” and redefine “assault firearm” to mean “any firearm that is equipped with a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition.” – READ MORE