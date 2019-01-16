Former Ohio Governor John Kasich signs on with CNN

ATLANTA, Georgia – John Kasich’s time as Ohio governor just came to an end. And his time as a CNN commentator just began.
On Tuesday morning CNN announced that Kasich is the newest addition to the network’s stable of commentators.
Excited to share that I'll be joining @CNN as a regular contributor starting today! Tune in to @CuomoPrimeTime at 9PM ET tonight!https://t.co/lIEPxfovYd
— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 15, 2019
He will appear as a guest across an array of CNN programs. Kasich’s first appearance will be on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday night. His hiring was first reported by Axios on Tuesday morning.
Kasich's move to CNN is notable because he is one of the most prominent critics of President Trump within the Republican Party. He has declined to rule out a 2020 primary bid against Trump.