Former Ohio Governor John Kasich signs on with CNN

ATLANTA, Georgia – John Kasich’s time as Ohio governor just came to an end. And his time as a CNN commentator just began.

On Tuesday morning CNN announced that Kasich is the newest addition to the network’s stable of commentators.

Excited to share that I'll be joining @CNN as a regular contributor starting today! Tune in to @CuomoPrimeTime at 9PM ET tonight!https://t.co/lIEPxfovYd — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 15, 2019