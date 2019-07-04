Meghan McCain May Not Renew Her ‘View’ Contract: Report

Megan McCain (shown above right, beside Joy Behar) reportedly is thinking about leaving the ABC daytime talk show, “The View.”ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast is reporting that McCain is feeling burned out, exhausted, defeated — and like a caged animal.

If this opinion writer were in her shoes, I would feel mentally and emotionally exhausted after having to work beside people who have little or no common sense.

No conservative stays on that daytime news talk show for long, in my view, due to the constant “ganging up” of progressive and socialist voices.

Let me also say today’s news isn’t coming from Meghan McCain’s mouth but from an anonymous source close to her who supposedly knows what she is going through. – READ MORE