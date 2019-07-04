Justice Ginsburg Praises Kavanaugh For All-Female Staff (VIDEO)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg praised Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday for his historic all-female staff of law clerks.

At a panel hosted by Georgetown Law’s Supreme Court Institute, Ginsburg gave credit to a justice with whom she often disagrees for bringing about “a very important first on the Supreme Court.”

“It’s thanks to our new justice, Justice Kavanaugh.” Ginsburg said. “Whose entire staff are all women, all of his law clerks are women. And with his four women as law clerks, it’s the first time in the history of the United States that there have been more women clerking at the court than men.” – READ MORE