Minnesota Paper Receives Backlash for Running ‘Sexist’ Cartoon of Ivanka Trump

Minnesota’s Star Tribune is facing serious backlash for a cartoon it published mocking presidential advisor Ivanka Trump for attending the recent G20 summit.

Shockingly sexist cartoon from Steve Sack of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Don't hold your breath waiting for liberal feminists to come running to @IvankaTrump's defense, though. #hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/nUM4HSG4Bb — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 3, 2019

As IJR Blue reported, Trump’s appearance at the world leadership summit was widely criticized by those who felt she was unqualified to be representing the United States at such an important event.

Even Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chimed in on the situation. She claimed that Trump was only at the event because of nepotism.