Comey Claims Steele Dossier Was Not An An Essential Part Of Carter Page FISA Applications (VIDEO)
Former FBI Director James Comey does not believe the infamous Steele dossier was necessary to obtain surveillance warrants against President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser, Carter Page, Comey said Monday.
“Could there have been a FISA warrant without the Steele dossier?” PBS “News Hour” host Judy Woodruff asked Comey.
“It’s not my recollection that it was an essential part of any application,” he replied. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller