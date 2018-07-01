Meghan McCain: ‘I’m never going to forgive’ Trump for attacking my father

Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) daughter and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain said she is done accepting “private” apologies from the White House and she will never forgive President Trump and his administration for public attacks on her father.

“[Trump’s] comments are never going to be OK with me, especially at this moment in my life. I’m never going to forgive it. I’m never going to move on from it,” she said during an interview at the Lyndon B. Johnson presidential library in Austin, Texas, where she accepted the LBJ Liberty and Justice for All Award on behalf of her father.

Trump has mocked John McCain multiple times since his presidential campaign, including since the senator was diagnosed with brain cancer. Most recently, Trump commented on him at a rally last weekend.

Meghan McCain also said that she has ceased taking private phone calls from members of the Trump administration after aide Kelly Sadler, who joked about her father’s brain cancer, promised a public apology but never followed through. – READ MORE

