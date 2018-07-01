Tucker Carlson: The Left Knows If We Abolish ICE, ‘Borders Become Irrelevant’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson offered his theory as to why the “abolish ICE” movement was picking up steam on the left.

“What will happen when word gets out that nobody in any country on the globe has anything to fear from our immigration authorities?” Carlson asked. “If you can make it past our Border Patrol and get a tourist visa, you overstay and never be deported. Once people know that, how many people will move here illegally every year? A million? Five million? Ten million? Who knows? How many might be criminals or extremists or future welfare dependents? We don’t know that either. But we know it won’t be long if that happens for dozens of U.S. cities to look like what Tijuana looks like right now.”

“None of these anti-ICE lawmakers are not asking any of these questions,” he added. “They don’t care about the answers because they’re irrelevant. They know if we abolish ICE and the borders become irrelevant they will get what they want. A new body of voters who can shove aside the troublesome people who are already American citizens. The people demanding the abolition of ICE are not looking out for those. Ordinary Americans don’t want ICE abolished. Even 60 percent of the Democrats don’t want ICE abolished. It’s a radical position, but it’s the new normal on the left.” – READ MORE

