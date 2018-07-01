Oldest veteran in US, 112, robbed of savings, identity, family says

\American’s oldest man and oldest military veteran has reportedly been the victim of identity theft.

According to the family of Richard Overton, 112, a World War II veteran who lives in Austin, Texas, an unknown thief set up a fake bank account with Overton’s Social Security number and accessed his personal checking account, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Volna Overton, his third cousin, said the identity thief has for months been using Overton’s money to buy savings bonds.

“This is going to be a setback for Richard,” she said. “It was a significant amount of money.”

Overton’s bank account, however, is separate from a GoFundMe account that has been financing his in-home care since December 2016. The page has raised nearly $340,000. – READ MORE

