Meghan McCain Hints She’ll Vote For Biden: ‘I Love Him Dearly’ (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain, daughter of late Senator John McCain, strongly hinted that she will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

During an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” McCain said it doesn’t take “rocket science” to figure out which candidate she supports more as a human being.

Meghan McCain says it isn’t rocket science who she’s backing in 2020 (Joe Biden) and says he should pick someone like Kamala to be vp. pic.twitter.com/xLtvgPNfOG — Daryon Jackson (@DaryonnJackson) April 23, 2020

“So I just had a really long conversation with him a few days ago, like on Saturday, and I love him dearly, I keep telling everyone, I will promise you you will know who I’m voting for,” she told viewers.

McCain went on to complain that President Trump’s political rivalry with Senator McCain helped make her life “a living hell.” – READ MORE

