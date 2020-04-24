Factory workers lived at their plant for 28 days straight to make PPE materials in coronavirus fight

A team of 43 Pennsylvania factory workers clocked out from a 28-day shift on Sunday, after voluntarily living on-site at their plant in order to produce raw materials for making N95 masks and surgical gowns for medical workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The men are being hailed as heroes and were even recognized by the White House for their selflessness and patriotism as America continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

WPVI-TV reported that the employees at a Braskem America plant in Delaware County “unanimously decided to leave their families, agreeing to eat, sleep and live at the facility where they make equipment for health care workers.”

The factory operated around the clock, with workers taking 12-hour daily shifts for nearly a month straight making polypropylene, a raw material used to make critical personal protection equipment for health care workers amid nationwide shortages. – READ MORE

