Meghan Markle’s Brother & Sister Air Their Dirty Laundry: She Tore “Entire Family Apart”

Meghan Markle’s siblings continue taking the family’s squabbles into the public realm as her wedding to Prince Harry approaches.

Thomas Markle, Jr. hasn’t seen his younger half-sister since their grandmother’s funeral in 2011. Despite the estrangement, he is very upset that he isn’t invited to the Royal Wedding. The older brother was initially complimentary about his sister’s engagement, but now he’s calling her a “phony.”

“She’s clearly forgotten her roots. It’s torn my entire family apart. Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people’s person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family,” the older brother said. “She is giving the greatest performance of her life. She is acting phony. I’ve read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons.”

Markle’s sister Samantha Grant took to Twitter to lash out about not being invited to the Royal wedding. “It’s time to ‘man up’ @HRHHenryWindsor. ‘Shout outs’ about humanitarianism, don’t work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s (sic) contradiction. Someone must point out that the “Emperor is not wearing any clothes,’” she tweeted while tagging a fan account of Prince Harry.

