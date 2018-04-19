No Charges Filed in Prince’s Death: Cops Couldn’t Find His Deadly Drug Dealer

The prosecutor in the Minnesota county where Prince died announced Thursday there will be no criminal charges filed in Prince’s death after a two-year probe failed to find evidence of who provided the late singer with counterfeit Vicodin that was laced with fentanyl.

The announcement came hours after documents revealed a doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince had agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation.

Metz said the evidence shows Prince thought he was taking Vicodin, not fentanyl. He said there’s no evidence any person associated with Prince knew he possessed any counterfeit pill containing fentanyl.

“Despite their extensive efforts, law enforcement was unable to determine the source of the counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl,” Metz said. “Nothing in the evidence suggests Prince knowingly took fentanyl.”

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016.

An autopsy found Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

