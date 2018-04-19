DOJ Inspector General Sends Criminal Referral of FBI’s Andrew McCabe to U.S. Attorney: Report

According to growing media reports, the Justice Department’s Inspector General has sent a criminal referral to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for defrocked FBI executive Andrew McCabe.

The development comes on the heels of a harsh IG report last week detailing instances where McCabe failed to tell the truth t investigators and lawmakers alike.

CNN’s Pamela Brown, who has been on the McCabe FBI beat, broke the story.

Former FBI Director James Comey will appear for a live interview later today.

This story is developing.

The Justice Office of the Inspector General has sent a criminal referral regarding Andrew McCabe to the US attorney office in DC, a source familiar with the matter tells @PamelaBrownCNN McCabe spokesperson declined to comment. Justice and US Attorney in DC declined comment — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 19, 2018

Exactly what I’ve been reporting for months…based on the evidence IG Horowitz had to send his findings to the Attorney General to consider criminal charges against McCabe https://t.co/ytDYwt9QhL — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 19, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1