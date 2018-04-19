View our Privacy Policy

DOJ Inspector General Sends Criminal Referral of FBI’s Andrew McCabe to U.S. Attorney: Report

According to growing media reports, the Justice Department’s Inspector General has sent a criminal referral to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for defrocked FBI executive Andrew McCabe.

The development comes on the heels of a harsh IG report last week detailing instances where McCabe failed to tell the truth t investigators and lawmakers alike.

CNN’s Pamela Brown, who has been on the McCabe FBI beat, broke the story.

Former FBI Director James Comey will appear for a live interview later today.

This story is developing.

