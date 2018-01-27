Meeting Room Is Half Empty for UK Prime Minister All Because Trump Entered the Building

President Donald Trump already had star status before he entered office. Since becoming president of the United States, however, that status has soared off the charts to worldwide notoriety. Even in a place like Davos, Switzerland, all eyes were on him.

For UK Prime Minister Theresa May, this fact left her in a rather embarrassing situation.

Just as May was about to give a speech, word spread that President Trump had arrived. A flood of reporters promptly left May to get a glimpse and hopefully a comment from Trump. It was quite an entrance.

Poor Theresa May. Just gave a solid, business-minded speech to a third-empty hall, as the crowd rushed out for this. #Trump #Davos18 pic.twitter.com/qaIb8oXZWv — john stackhouse (@StackhouseJohn) January 25, 2018

Thus, the room in which May was set to give her speech ended up being half empty. Pretty embarrassing for May to say the least. – READ MORE

Donald Trump departed the White House in Marine One on a quiet night in the nation’s capitol late Wednesday night. About 10 hours later he arrived in Davos, Switzerland surrounded by snow and the photos are downright incredible.

The president and many of the other world leaders have gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Trump will meet with several of the leaders in attendance on Thursday before delivering a speech at the forum on Friday. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump demanded that other countries respect the United States during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I have to say, on the United Nations, we were pretty much out in the wilderness by ourselves, the United States, and we heard every country was going to be against us,” Trump said. “And it was very interesting.”

“I said, you know, we give billions and billions of dollars to these countries, it amounts to hundreds of millions and sometimes into the billions for certain countries and they vote against us,” he continued. “And I made a very simple statement that I’m watching. I’m watching.” – READ MORE