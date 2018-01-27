Obama Flashback: Jobs NOT Coming Back Under Trump (VIDEO)

In a June 2016 town hall style forum, Obama was asked about Carrier Corp. jobs leaving Indiana.

Obama responded by not only denigrating Trump, but also by mocking his ambitious economic agenda and suggesting he would never be able to bring jobs back in the large numbers he suggested.

“When somebody says like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back. Well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said, refusing to even say Trump’s name.

“He just says, ‘I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well how? How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer,” Obama continued condescendingly. – READ MORE

FedEx announced Friday it will commit to more than $3.2 billion in wage increases, bonuses, and American capital investment due to the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“FedEx believes the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will likely increase GDP and investment in the United States,” FedEx wrote.

FedEx revealed in its statement that it will spend more than $200 million in increased compensation, about two-thirds of which will go to hourly workers, and the remainder will go to increases in performance-related incentive plans for salaried personnel.

FedEx also suggested it will contribute $1.5 billion to the FedEx pension to ensure that it remains “one of the best-funded retirement programs in the country.”

The shipping company also wrote in the statement that it will invest “$1.5 billion to significantly expand the FedEx Express Indianapolis hub over the next seven years. The Memphis SuperHub will also be modernized and enlarged in a major program the details of which will be announced later this spring.” – READ MORE

A telling new survey by the Pew Research Center reveals that Democrats who considered the economy a top priority under the Obama administration have changed their tune now that the economy has taken off under Trump.

The results of the survey are stark. In 2013, an overwhelming majority of the Democratic party (87 percent) said that strengthening the economy was a top priority, whereas today just 64 percent of Democrats say they consider the economy a key issue.

Something similar has occurred in Democrats’ appreciation for the importance of jobs. In 2013, 81 percent of Democrats said they viewed improving the nation’s job situation as a top policy goal, while today just 58 percent of Democrats say this.

Taking the place of the economy and employment among Democrats’ top priorities are global warming and environmental protection. Today, 68 percent of Democrats and those leaning Democratic say that addressing climate change should be a top priority for Trump and Congress, Pew found. By contrast, a scant 18 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners say it is a top priority. – READ MORE