Security Experts Aren’t Buying FBI’s “Misconfiguration” Excuse

How does the most sophisticated law enforcement agency in the world “lose” five months of text messages in an important case?

That’s what Republicans and, increasingly, the American public want to know about the FBI. As questions emerged about the strong anti-Trump bias of investigators, the bureau claimed to have misplaced key evidence… but third-party security experts aren’t buying the official story.

“The FBI may have ignored its own data storage procedures as it lost five months of text messages between two anti-Trump FBI employees, security analysts said,” The Washington Times reported.

“I can’t say that I ever saw anything like this during my time with the FBI,” declared Don Vilfer, a former government agent who is now a computer forensics expert in the private sector.

“It’s an anomaly that something like this would happen,” he elaborated.

That “anomaly” is becoming more puzzling as the text message saga unfolds. The FBI claims that it had the possibly incriminating messages, then lost them, before its parent agency found them again. – READ MORE

On Thursday night, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released seven pages of texts between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzock and his FBI paramour, Lisa Page. Those texts show that both Strzok and Page were interested in letting Hillary Clinton off the hook so as to earn the FBI goodwill with the presumed next president.

Page wrote to Strzok on February 25, 2016, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?” The obvious implication here is that Page wanted to go easy on Clinton in order to curry favor. Strzok wrote back, “Agreed. I called [FBI counterintelligence head] Bill [Priestap] and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.”

Another of the texts from Page to Strzok suggested that then-FBI chief of staff James Rybicki thought FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should recuse himself from the Clinton matter because of his wife’s relationship with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. She wrote, “Rybicki just called to check in. He very clearly 100% believes that Andy should be recused because of the ‘perception.’” – READ MORE

Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to discuss newly revealed text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that dealt with Hillary Clinton.

In one text released to the public, Page, in reference to Clinton, wrote to Strzok, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?”

Strzok responded, “I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.” – READ MORE