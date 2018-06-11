Meet the Massive Beast of a WH Chef Who Makes Sure Trump Gets His Protein

If you’re one of those people who thinks that President Donald Trump subsists only on junk food, well, one look at his White House chef is going to dispel all your thoughts regarding that.

Andre Rush is the president’s personal chef. He’s not a man who’s used to getting a ton of attention from the media.

However, after The Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama got a picture of him preparing food for the White House’s iftar dinner this past week, he’s been going viral.

Chefs outside the West Wing prepping for tonight’s White House iftar. President Trump will host 30-40 guests to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/0uzr6A1uKw — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 6, 2018

Yeah, I’d say he works out. As Joe Simonson pointed out at The Daily Caller, you could easily confuse Rush “for a refrigerator in the kitchen.”

“Being in the military, I lead by example and install the same values to those I have trained,” his page reads.

On his profile at Voice America, Rush is described as a "who currently prepares nutritionally balanced and delicious foods at the White House in Washington DC and is a Master Chef trained in classical plating, baking/ cake decoration, and a master ice carver."

