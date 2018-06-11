Candace Owens Lambastes Trudeau’s Weak Leadership At G-7, Throws Subtle Jab at Obama

Justin Trudeau isn’t having a good month. The prime minister of Canada has already been mocked by President Donald Trump for appearing weak, and just took another hit from one of the rising stars of conservatism in America.

The refugee-loving, frequently crying Canadian liberal did his best to project a tough posture during the recent G-7 summit of large economic nations that took place in Quebec, but ended up being overshadowed by … well, almost everyone.

“Justin Trudeau is the Canadian Obama,” quipped Candace Owens, the Turning Point USA communications director who became a household name after gaining the admiration of Trump and rapper Kanye West (yes, we live in strange times).

Justin Trudeau is the Canadian Obama. It’s equally as hilarious to watch him pretend that he’s a leader. He looks soft and is soft. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 10, 2018

“It’s equally as hilarious to watch him pretend that he’s a leader,” Owens continued. “He looks soft and is soft.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1