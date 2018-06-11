Reporter Mocks Bourdain Suicide in Disturbing Tweet: ‘Special Place In Hell’

A freelance writer whose byline has appeared at CBS News, Axios and the Examiner, among others, has come under fire after a tweet claiming the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is in hell for his actions.

David Leavitt (no, not the novelist, for those of you wondering) has written about video games, tech, fashion and travel, according to his Twitter profile.

His twitter account is more of a political one (his header image shows that Donald Trump’s account has blocked him, apparently a badge of pride), but his statements Friday took on more of a personal nature.

Leavitt made his remarks shortly after the death of Anthony Bourdain, the CNN food and travel host who committed suicide at the age of 61.

If you’re religious, then you believe there’s a special place in hell or purgatory for people like Anthony Bourdain who take their own lives. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 8, 2018

“If you’re religious, then you believe there’s a special place in hell or purgatory for people like Anthony Bourdain who take their own lives,” Leavitt tweeted first.

“Selfishly taking your own life and hurting your friends and family makes you the steaming, gaping a—–e Anthony Bourdain,” Leavitt wrote, along with a tweet from Bourdain that called Leavitt a “steaming, gaping a—–e.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1