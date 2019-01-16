‘Meet Me Face to Face’: ‘Angel Mom’ Challenges Pelosi on Border Wall Opposition

A mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant challenged top Democrats Monday on Fox News @ Night over their opposition to fund a border wall.

Sabine Durden’s son, Dominic, was killed in 2012 when a truck slammed into his motorcycle. The truck’s driver, Juan Zacarias Tzun, was an illegal immigrant with two felonies and two DUIs.

“Meet me face to face. Give me five minutes,” she asked of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “I just want to, mother-to-mother, look you in the eyes and ask you if you want to feel this way.”

Durden said that the “crisis” at the country’s southern border is not manufactured, the claim of many Democrats opposed to funding a wall.

“I’m tired of being insulted and re-victimized by politicians who don’t speak up for us,” she said. “They speak up for illegals, for law-breakers.”- READ MORE