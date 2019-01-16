Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump’s Wall: ‘Cough Up The Money Yourself, You Cheap Motherf**ker’

Actor Samuel L. Jackson Once Again Went After President Trump During An Appearance On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, Mocking The Border Wall And Calling The President A “cheap Motherf*cker.”

“Wall, wall, wall, wall, wall, wall! Is that all, all, all you can say?” Samuel L. Jackson said during a mock poetry slam.

Jackson continued, “I don’t care if it’s concrete, steel, or papier-mâché. Guess what, Donald? Mexico ain’t going to pay.”

“No way, Jose! So cut it out, ’cause we ain’t no suckers. Cough up the money yourself, you cheap motherf*cker,” he said just as Jimmy Fallon cut him off, causing the audience to break out into raucous applause.- READ MORE