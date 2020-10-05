Medical Experts Gave Green Light For Trump To Go On Short Drive Outside Walter Reed Medical Center, WH Says

Medical experts reportedly deemed President Donald Trump’s brief trip outside of Walter Reed Medical Center as being “safe” after the proper precautions were taken.

“Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE,” the White House said in a statement. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

The statement comes after a Washington Post journalist called for Trump to face criminal charges for “reckless endangerment” and “assault” while the White House Correspondents’ Association complained that no journalists were invited on the short trip.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Sunday that the president was in “good spirits” and is “feeling great.” – READ MORE

