At Least 30 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 30 people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS 2 reports the total number of weekend shooting victims at 36, NBC 5 reports at least 33 victims.

The first fatality occurred Friday afternoon about 5:45 p.m. “in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue.” A 35-year-old man and 14-year-old girl were in the street when someone pulled up and opened fire, striking the man in the head. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Hours later, just after 10 p.m., a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital “by an acquaintance.” He was pronounced dead – READ MORE

