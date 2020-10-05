Leftists, media lose it after Trump exits Walter Reed, even suggest criminally charging Trump

Leftists, journalists, and media personalities were not happy that President Donald Trump briefly left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday to greet supporters outside the hospital — socially distanced, of course

Trump has been hospitalized there since Friday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president’s critics complained that Trump was putting lives at risk by leaving isolation. The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger even said Trump should face criminal charges if Secret Service personnel become infected with COVID-19.

“I would hope that if any harm comes to those agents the attorney general of MD will indict Trump for reckless endangerment, assault (yes the virus he gives off count), etc.,” the Post’s Jennifer Rubin said. – READ MORE

