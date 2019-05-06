Hillary Clinton Suggests She Ran ‘Best Campaign,’ Had Election ‘Stolen’ From Her (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton has now crossed over from conspiracy theorist to straight up delusional.

The two-time loser appeared Saturday with husband Bill Clinton at The Forum in Los Angeles for another installment of their national tour, “An Evening With the Clintons.” Sitting in comfy chairs on stage, actor Ted Danson, who played host for the evening, asked Hillary what advice she would give to the slew of 2020 presidential candidates now running for the Democratic nomination.

What she's been telling candidates who went to her: "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you." #BillAndHill pic.twitter.com/gx5az4z0uf — Teleute (@bigfootmeds) May 5, 2019

“Keep your eye on the whole landscape as it is moving forward,” she said. “I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.”

The crowd whooped. “And that, my friends, has nothing to do with the economy, does it?” she continued. “And so part of our challenge is to understand what it will take to put together not just the popular vote but the electoral college” as well. – READ MORE