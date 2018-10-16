Loopy ‘Broadway Legend’ Patti LuPone Says Christian Right ‘No Different than Al-Qaeda’

Christian Toto at Hollywood in Totofound the latest outburst from Trump-loathing Broadway legend Patti LuPone. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, LuPone played the mom on ABC’s uplifting 1990s ABC family drama Life Goes On, which featured Down syndrome actor Chris Burke.

In an interview with Hadley Freeman of the leftist British newspaper The Guardian about her Broadway career and her current stop in London in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company, she blurted out a smear about conservative Christians in America.

Despite all evidence to the contrary, LuPone insists she’s ready to slow down. She has an Italian passport (“which means I belong to 28 countries!” she says, sticking the Brexit knife into me) and she dreams of travelling “this beautiful Earth” with her husband. “I want the quiet life,” she sighs longingly, then immediately goes into a furious rant about how “the Christian right in America is no different from al-Qaida. Print that, because someone needs to say it out loud!”

And then, suspecting she's just started another almighty row, she makes another big cackle.