Media Matters Hires ‘Fact-Checker’ Who Falsely Accused ICE Agent of Being Nazi

Talia Lavin, a former fact-checker for The New Yorker, announced on Twitter Friday that she would take her talents to the liberal organization, Media Matters for America (MMFA). Her submitted resume most likely did not include falsely accusing a veteran of being a Nazi.

Lavin resigned her position at The New Yorker after tweeting that an ICE agent’s tattoo indicated that he was a Nazi. The agent, Justin Gaertner, actually received the tattoo to mark his service in Afghanistan.

But the ink, ICE later explained, is really of a “Titan 2” symbol for his platoon when he served in Afghanistan. – READ MORE

