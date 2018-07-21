Politics World
Days After Putin Summit, Trump Admin Aids Ukraine, Trashes Russia Proposal
First, the White House, according to Reuters, shot down a proposal for a referendum in eastern Ukraine from Putin. The Russian president asked Trump to back a referendum in the eastern part of Ukraine, which is currently embroiled in a war between Russia-backed separatists and the Ukrainian government.
“The administration is not considering supporting a referendum in the eastern Ukraine,” said Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.
He added: “To organize a so-called referendum in a part of Ukraine which is not under government control would have no legitimacy.”
Then, according to CNN’s Ryan Browne, the Defense Department sent $200 million in military aid to Ukraine. The aid will not include lethal weaponry, Browne reported, but the materials will nonetheless undoubtedly help Ukrainian forces in their battle against Russian aggression.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Russian president proposed holding a referendum in eastern Ukraine. The White House rejected that call, while the Defense Department sent $200 million in aid to Ukraine.