World
Russian Foreign Ministry Changes Twitter Avatar to Pic of Maria Butina
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) changed the profile pictures of all of its affiliated Twitter accounts to a picture of Maria Butina, a Russian national accused of working with Russian intelligence in the United States.
#NewProfilePic#FreeMariaButina pic.twitter.com/JbNKxBLIua
— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 19, 2018
Prosecutors charged Butina with failing to register as a foreign agent as she maintained contact with Russian intelligence and attempted to infiltrate American conservative organizations. In a close relationship with conservative operative Paul Erickson, Butina is accused of offering sex in exchange for access to the organizations. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Maria Butina is accused of working with Russian intelligence to infiltrate conservative organizations in the United States.