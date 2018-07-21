Russian Foreign Ministry Changes Twitter Avatar to Pic of Maria Butina

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) changed the profile pictures of all of its affiliated Twitter accounts to a picture of Maria Butina, a Russian national accused of working with Russian intelligence in the United States.

Prosecutors charged Butina with failing to register as a foreign agent as she maintained contact with Russian intelligence and attempted to infiltrate American conservative organizations. In a close relationship with conservative operative Paul Erickson, Butina is accused of offering sex in exchange for access to the organizations. – READ MORE

