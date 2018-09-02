Media Hype: Mueller Probe ‘Bombshell’ Turns Out To Be Major Dud

According To Various Mainstream Media Figures This Week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller Was All But Certain To Drop A Bombshell Friday That Would Shake Washington, D.c., To Its Core. It Didn’t Happen.

NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Thursday kicked off the Mueller “bombshell” frenzy, warning viewers that Friday could go down in history as a turning point in the Russia investigation. “Here’s what I’ve learned about Bob Mueller,” Todd began. “Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn’t say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation.”

“We can’t tell that, though, until he tells us,” GOP ad-maker Brad Todd replied.

Daniella Gibbs Léger, senior vice president for communications and strategy of the Center for American Progress, surmised Mueller was unlikely to drop a bombshell until after the midterm elections. A major announcement prior to November would spark accusations of political interference for the special counsel, Léger predicted.

“I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day,” the NBC host hinted.

“I’m not missing work tomorrow,” added Todd. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window.” – READ MORE

Two-thirds Of Republicans And A Third Of Independents Think Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia Investigation Should Be Shut Down, According To A New Poll.

In addition, an overwhelming amount of Republicans polled–80 percent–agree with President Trump that it is a “witch hunt.”

Furthermore, only a quarter–26 percent–of Republicans polled would find special counsel Robert Mueller’s report credible if it found that any campaign member or associate knew of, encouraged, or helped with Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

An overwhelming 71 percent of Republicans said they would not find it credible.

The poll, reported by Axios, was conducted by Public Policy Polling between August 27-28, 2018, with a margin of error of +/4.1%.- READ MORE