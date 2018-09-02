Flake tweets photo of Obama, Bush, Clinton at McCain’s funeral: ‘Decency wins’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on Saturday shared a photo of three formers presidents from two political parties in attendance at the funeral for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), declaring “decency wins.”

Flake, a vocal critic of President Trump, shared the photo of former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama with their families at McCain’s funeral at the National Cathedral.

Flake, who is retiring after this year, joined McCain as one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP, frequently criticizing the Trump administration over various policy positions and comments from the president. – READ MORE

Former President Obama praised Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) ability to transcend partisan fights at his funeral on Saturday while blasting the “bombast and insult and phony controversies” of the current political climate.

Obama praised McCain, his 2008 presidential rival, during a eulogy at his funeral service in Washington, saying the longtime Arizona senator called on Americans to be “bigger” than politics based on “fear.”

Barack Obama on McCain: "Our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty. Trafficking in insult and phony controversies…It's the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that" pic.twitter.com/fn3NH7ASPN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

“So much of our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast, and insult, and phony controversies, and manufactured outrage,” Obama told those gathered at the Washington National Cathedral.

“It’s the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear,” Obama said. “John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.” – READ MORE