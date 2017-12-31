Media Freaks Out Over Sheriff Clarke Search Warrant — There’s Just One Problem

On Friday, media outlets were abuzz with the release of an FBI search warrant that had been executed on an email address connected with former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

The fact that the warrant was executed in March — nine months prior to the story being published — appeared in the fine print. NBC’s report noted the warrant had only just been made public, not that it had only just been executed.

But there was one additional fact that was left all but unnoticed — and that was the game changer:

Re: FBI search warrant affidavit for David Clarke's email account: Clarke says the investigation was closed in May and passed along this letter from the US Attorneys Office https://t.co/33OQuMJDrL pic.twitter.com/twt2E4WYDm — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) December 29, 2017

