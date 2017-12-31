DHS: Deportations of Illegal Aliens Living Across U.S. Increase 37 Percent Under Trump

Deportations of illegal aliens living across the United States in the interior of the country increased 37 percent after President Trump signed his Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States Executive Order five days after being inaugurated.

A year-end Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report reveals how effective Trump’s pro-enforcement executive order has been throughout the first year of his presidency thus far, with deportations of illegal aliens living in the U.S. — and not those caught at the border — peaking at more than 61,000 between January 20 to September 30, 2017.

Compare that figure to the number of illegal aliens living in the interior of the country who were deported in that same time frame under former President Obama, when less than 45,000 illegal aliens were deported.

Overall, Trump’s ICE agency in the full Fiscal Year of 2017 deported 226,119 illegal aliens, including those caught at the southern border and those arrested and deported from the interior of the U.S. This is a slight decrease from the Fiscal Year 2016 deportations, when more than 240,000 illegal aliens were deported, but ICE officials say this is entirely because of the record decline in border-crossings under Trump. – READ MORE

