Planned Parenthood Now Has Pro-Abortion License Plates

Abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood has moved beyond the bumper sticker trade and into the license plate trade.

According to LifeNews, a new license plate unveiled in Nebraska comes with progressive feminists’ favorite slogan: “My body, my choice.”

“The new abortion-supporting license plates will cost an additional $70 for drivers,” reports LN. “It appears Planned Parenthood has enough applications to support the plate and it told state officials that 263 Nebraska drivers [want] to promote abortion on their vehicles.”

Planned Parenthood can’t even succeed at designing license plates. #DefundPP pic.twitter.com/zICoZYTyCd — Defund PP (@Defund_PP) December 29, 2017

Why Nebraska of all states? Meg Mikolajczyk, associate general counsel and senior public affairs manager for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, seems to think that Nebraskans really love Roe v. Wade, despite the state being solid red since Ronald Reagan. – READ MORE

