Media Aghast as Best Efforts Fail To Drop Trump Approval Below 79% Among GOP After Summit

But if the media thought their over-the-top, hair-on-fire freakout over Trump’s failure to figuratively slap Putin on the world stage and publicly admonish him for allegedly “hacking” and interfering in the 2016 election would serve to separate Trump from his base, a report from The Hill shows just how wrong that assumption truly was.

That report cited a new poll, which showed that nearly 80 percent of Republicans thought that Trump had performed appropriately at the summit and approved of his remarks during the joint media briefing at the conclusion.

That poll was conducted by Axios and Survey Monkey, and revealed that 79 percent of Republicans approved of the manner in which Trump handled the press conference with Putin, while only 18 percent of Republicans registered their disapproval.

Of course, some 91 percent of Democrats disapproved of Trump’s remarks, and the negative media coverage may have had an effect on independent voters, as they disapproved of Trump’s comments by a margin of 62 to 33 percent. – READ MORE

A new Rasmussen poll bears good news for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the largely-Republican faction seeking to confirm him to the Supreme Court.

83% of likely voters “believe Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a Supreme Court justice” … just eight percent say it’s not likely Kavanaugh can be confirmed

44% believe “that the Senate should confirm Kavanagh to fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy”; only 38% believe he should not be confirmed. – READ MORE

