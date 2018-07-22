True Pundit

Country Music Star Has a Compelling Message for ‘Young Folks Leaning Socialist’

Country musician John Rich — he of Big & Rich fame — isn’t terribly impressed with the Bernie bros or the Ocasio-Cortez orcs (yeah, I know, it doesn’t have the same alliterative ring that “Bernie bros” does, but I’m going to make it a thing). On Twitter, he had a message for all of the young types who believe we’d be better off living under a non-capitalist system.

As you can imagine, there were plenty of responses to Rich's tweet.

When Democratic socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders rallied for a left-wing congressional candidate Friday afternoon in Kansas, they insisted their agenda is “mainstream.”

Sanders, the Vermont senator and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who spent the afternoon campaigning in Wichita for Democratic congressional candidate James Thompson, boasted that ideas “once considered to be radical” are now part “of the mainstream conversation.”

“With allies like Alexandria and James in the Congress, we are going to pass a Medicare-for-all, single-payer program,” Sanders told the crowd. “And please understand that this idea of Medicare for all – this is not a radical idea.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old progressive who surprisingly defeated longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's Democratic primary last month, struck a similar tone, as she also called for Medicare for all, free college tuition and a guaranteed living wage for all persons.

"Might want to study up on what you're proposing."

