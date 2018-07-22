Country Music Star Has a Compelling Message for ‘Young Folks Leaning Socialist’

Country musician John Rich — he of Big & Rich fame — isn’t terribly impressed with the Bernie bros or the Ocasio-Cortez orcs (yeah, I know, it doesn’t have the same alliterative ring that “Bernie bros” does, but I’m going to make it a thing). On Twitter, he had a message for all of the young types who believe we’d be better off living under a non-capitalist system.

I hear many young folks are leaning socialist? What if: Socialism was applied to schools? Some make A's, some make F's. According to Socialism, the teacher would average the grades and everybody gets a C. Sound good? Might want to study up on what you're proposing. #NOTHANKS — John Rich (@johnrich) July 19, 2018

I’m a social studies teacher and I proudly teach our Constitution and the Republic in which we live. Your exact example is how I explain socialism to my 8th grade students. God bless you J.R. — Jarred Turner (@jarredturner) July 20, 2018

Hopefully they take away your teaching certificate. You shouldn't be anywhere near children. — Bobbie Bees (@BobbieBees) July 20, 2018

There it is…Socialists believe they know what's best for everyone. If they don't like you're style or ambitions, they want to take them away. Thanks for at least being honest about it. — John Rich (@johnrich) July 20, 2018

As you can imagine, there were plenty of responses to Rich’s tweet. – READ MORE

When Democratic socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders rallied for a left-wing congressional candidate Friday afternoon in Kansas, they insisted their agenda is “mainstream.”

Sanders, the Vermont senator and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who spent the afternoon campaigning in Wichita for Democratic congressional candidate James Thompson, boasted that ideas “once considered to be radical” are now part “of the mainstream conversation.”

“With allies like Alexandria and James in the Congress, we are going to pass a Medicare-for-all, single-payer program,” Sanders told the crowd. “And please understand that this idea of Medicare for all – this is not a radical idea.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old progressive who surprisingly defeated longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic primary last month, struck a similar tone, as she also called for Medicare for all, free college tuition and a guaranteed living wage for all persons. – READ MORE

