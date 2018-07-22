Cohen Uses Al Sharpton in Pathetic Attempt To Send ‘Signal’ to Trump

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s meeting on Friday with Al Sharpton was intended to send a signal to the president, the civil rights activist says.

“Out of all the people he could reach out to, reaching out to me is sending a signal to Mr. Trump and I think, probably, to prosecutors that he was not one who would not deal with someone who has been fighting Donald Trump for decades on social justice issues,” Sharpton said in an interview on MSNBC on Friday.

I have known Rev for almost 20 years. No one better to talk to! https://t.co/3XEoHqhQyU — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 20, 2018

Sharpton and Cohen met at a restaurant for over an hour on Friday morning, shortly before news broke that months before the 2016 election, Cohen secretly recorded a two-minute conversation with Trump regarding Karen McDougal, a Playboy playmate who allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006.

The Washington Post reported that Cohen suggested purchasing the rights to McDougal’s story from AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer. AMI paid McDougal $150,000 in August 2016 for her story.- READ MORE

A secretly recorded conversation between President Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen was reportedly deemed privileged material by the special master reviewing a trove of documents and electronic files seized from Cohen by the FBI in April.

Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday that a source familiar with the situation told her the tape was protected by attorney-client privilege, “but the president’s attorneys waived the privilege.”

Breaking: VF Source: Cohen Trump tape was deemed privileged by Special Master, privileged waved by Trump legal team. pic.twitter.com/wqQTJgc1Ww — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 21, 2018

“Effectively they waived privilege today by speaking about what was on the tape,” Fox said.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Cohen had secretly recorded a conversation with Trump in which they discussed a payment to a former Playboy model two months before the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1