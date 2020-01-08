‘This Hypocrisy Cannot Go Unpunished’: Documents Emerge Proving Andrew McCabe Lied to FBI About Leaking

Documents have emerged proving that former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, whom President Donald Trump fired, lied to the FBI about a leak he authorized in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The FBI documents, released in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the left-wing group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), show that McCabe first told FBI investigators in May 2017 that he did not authorize a leak to the Wall Street Journal in late 2016 that the agency had opened a probe into Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. The October 30, 2016, Wall Street Journal story, from Devlin Barrett, revealed that the agency was in an “internal feud” over the Clinton probes.

The New York Post‘s Bob Fredericks wrote about the documents: McCabe in May 2017 denied that he was the source of the leak — but later fessed up, angering bureau investigators who had been spinning their wheels trying to identify the source of the leak. The documents, which the FBI released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, include transcripts of McCabe’s conversations with investigators, who were frustrated after wasting their time on the probe. On Aug. 18, 2017, FBI officials grilled McCabe again to try to unravel what they said was ‘conflicting information’ they had gathered about the possible leak to the Journal, The Daily Beast reported.”

(…)

Technically, it is a crime to lie to the FBI. But McCabe has not been charged with any crime.

A White House official told Breitbart News it is a travesty that McCabe has not yet been charged with any crime.

This is a crime. People go to jail for this. When the Deputy Director of the FBI is the guilty party, it’s even worse.https://t.co/cMdyKpffgC — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 2, 2020

“Andrew McCabe, while serving as Deputy Director of the FBI, lied to the FBI,” the White House official told Breitbart News. “Then he lied about lying. He has thrown thousands of men in jail for lying to federal investigators. This hypocrisy cannot go unpunished.” – READ MORE