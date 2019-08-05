Meanwhile, Chicago Has Another Weekend Of Violence. Seven Dead, 59 Wounded.

While the mainstream media has justifiably reported voluminously about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend, they have glaringly omitted the usual kind of news in Chicago, where another bloody weekend saw seven people murdered and roughly 60 people wounded by gun violence.

Weekend gun violence across the City of Chicago has left 7 people dead and 59 wounded, according to data released by police. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 5, 2019

ABC News reported, “Shootings across the city of Chicago this past weekend have left seven people dead and another 44 people wounded.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, “About two hours after seven people were shot in Douglas Park in the Lawndale neighborhood, eight more people were wounded, one fatally, in a nearby shooting, according to police … Since Friday evening, at least 48 people had been shot, including a 5-year-old boy. Five were killed.”

Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago police, tweeted, "Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders. Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th and Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against."