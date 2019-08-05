Man is caught on video firing shots at four people while yelling ‘I don’t like white people in my hood!’

An 18-year-old Ohio man is in custody after he was caught on video shooting at cars and shouting racially charged remarks at people.

Devonta Allen was identified in a July 25 incident, which was caught on camera.

Allen reportedly shot at passing cars while yelling, “I don’t like white people in my hood!” WKRC-TV reported that Allen fired several shots at passersby. None of those people involved in the incident were hurt as a result of Allen’s purported actions.

Authorities charged Allen with four counts of felonious assault, according to WKRC, but only after Allen turned himself in four days after the incident. WXIX-TV reported that three of Allen’s alleged victims are white, and one is black. – READ MORE