‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund dead at 76, WWE announces

Legendary wrestling announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund died at the age of 76, WWE confirmed Wednesday.

Okerlund was one of the most recognizable names in sports entertainment, with his career spanning the American Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Okerlund rose to prominence interviewing stars such as Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan. He would conduct backstage and in-ring interviews as well as provide commentary at the broadcast table.

Ventura gave Okerlund the moniker “Mean Gene,” though he was widely considered one of the friendliest people in the wrestling business.

Tributes began to pour in for Okerlund immediately after his death was announced.