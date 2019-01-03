Mitt Romney rebuked by niece and GOP boss Ronna McDaniel, Trump for scathing op-ed

Senator-elect Mitt Romney is taking heat not only from President Trump but now from his own niece — who happens to lead the Republican Party — after publishing a scathing op-ed about the president.

Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman also known as Ronna Romney McDaniel, turned the intra-party fight into a family feud when she scolded her uncle on Twitter for his anti-Trump column.

“POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive,” she tweeted.

McDaniel, who rarely tries to referee fights within the party, entered the dispute shortly after Trump himself weighed in.

“Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning, in a reference to retiring Jeff Flake, one of his biggest GOP critics in the Senate. “Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”- READ MORE