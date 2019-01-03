WATCH: Pelosi will ‘cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,’ daughter says

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter did not mince words Wednesday when she was asked about her mother’s leadership style.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi bluntly told CNN in an interview Wednesday morning. “That’s all you need to know about her.”

Pelosi was asked about her mother’s approach to meetings, ahead of a highly anticipated briefing with President Trump and other top congressional leaders scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room. The meeting comes a day before Democrats reclaim the House majority, with Nancy Pelosi expected to ascend once again to speaker.

