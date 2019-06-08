Meadows: FBI Knew ‘Within 60 Days’ That Russia Probe ‘Built On A Foundation Of Sand’ (VIDEO)

Mark Meadows confirmed what many have suspected about the Trump-Russia for a long time; the FBI knew early on that the foundation of its counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign was built on ‘a foundation of sand,’ reports the Daily Caller‘s Chuck Ross.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows (R) told Hannity Friday night that the FBI knew “within 60 days of them opening the investigation, prior to Mueller coming on, the FBI and the knew that Christopher Steele was not credible, the dossier was not true, George Papadopoulos was innocent.” – READ MORE