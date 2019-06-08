‘GOOD’: Republican Lawmakers Praise POTUS on Migration Deal With Mexico as He Halts Tariff Plans

President Donald Trump brought an end to the threat to place tariffs on Mexico as the start day loomed, bringing about a deal for Mexico to help curb the flow of immigrants trying to come to the U.S. southern border.
The president announced late Friday that he had reached an agreement with Mexico, causing the tariffs to be “indefinitely suspended.”
“This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,” Trump said.
The immigration deal with Mexico will make it so those seeking asylum in the U.S. will await their cases in Mexico. Additionally, under the agreement, Mexico will deploy forces to the U.S. southern border starting Monday to help curb illegal immigration.