AXELROD: Biden’s ‘flip-flop-flip’ on abortion funding raises questions about ‘whether he can go the distance’ (VIDEO)

Top Democrat advisors are speaking out about former vice president Joe Biden’s recent flip-flop to support taxpayer funded abortions amid fierce political pressure from the far-left factions of the party.

Former interim chair for the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, told Fox News Biden had a “terrible week” – an “early warning” that his campaign could derail if it doesn’t correct course.

David Axelrod, former senior advisor to Obama and colleague of Biden’s, came to essentially the same conclusion when he appeared on CNN to discuss the 76-year-old’s recent change of heart about his support for the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funded abortions. – READ MORE